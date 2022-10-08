Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CEO Sells $485,515.80 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1,671.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Barclays began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

