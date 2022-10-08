Insider Selling: Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,242 ($87.51), for a total transaction of £108,630 ($131,259.06).

Judges Scientific Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Judges Scientific stock opened at GBX 7,180 ($86.76) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,826.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,526.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of £456.43 million and a P/E ratio of 4,632.26. Judges Scientific plc has a one year low of GBX 5,940 ($71.77) and a one year high of GBX 8,800 ($106.33).

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

Judges Scientific Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.