Insider Selling: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Chairman Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $4,512,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,128,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,027,514.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert James Gamgort also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

On Monday, August 29th, Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP opened at $36.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.5% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 867,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,074,000 after acquiring an additional 128,891 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $576,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.1% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 146,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 30,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.