Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,516,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $108.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 984.18 and a beta of 0.51. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $113.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.20.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.94%. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.38.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

