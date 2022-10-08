Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells 1,437 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $113.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 984.18 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.20.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,199,000 after buying an additional 354,914 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,449,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,251,000 after buying an additional 168,900 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,110,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,142,000 after purchasing an additional 201,760 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,071,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,479,000 after purchasing an additional 296,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,031,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,551,000 after purchasing an additional 58,248 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

