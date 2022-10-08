Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Sells $128,130.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Newmont Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $42.60 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.34.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their target price on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.76.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.