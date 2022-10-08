IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Given New GBX 350 Price Target at Barclays

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 515 ($6.22) to GBX 380 ($4.59) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

IntegraFin Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £744.15 million and a PE ratio of 1,321.18. IntegraFin has a twelve month low of GBX 207.20 ($2.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 610.50 ($7.38). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 254.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 297.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

