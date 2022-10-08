Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Down 5.4 %

INTC stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

