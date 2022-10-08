Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) vs. OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) and OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Intellia Therapeutics and OncoCyte, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics 1 1 14 0 2.81 OncoCyte 0 1 4 0 2.80

Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $115.44, suggesting a potential upside of 106.06%. OncoCyte has a consensus price target of $2.94, suggesting a potential upside of 302.74%. Given OncoCyte’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than Intellia Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

88.2% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of OncoCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of OncoCyte shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Intellia Therapeutics has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoCyte has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intellia Therapeutics and OncoCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics -883.17% -40.23% -32.41% OncoCyte -846.58% -54.28% -25.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intellia Therapeutics and OncoCyte’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics $33.05 million 128.84 -$267.89 million ($5.35) -10.47 OncoCyte $7.73 million 11.20 -$64.10 million ($0.72) -1.01

OncoCyte has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intellia Therapeutics. Intellia Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OncoCyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OncoCyte beats Intellia Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Its ex vivo pipeline includes NTLA-5001 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and proprietary programs focused on developing engineered cell therapies to treat various oncological and autoimmune disorders. In addition, it offers tools comprising of Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc. to engineer hematopoietic stem cells for the treatment of sickle cell disease; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to co-develop potential products for the treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia B; Ospedale San Raffaele; and a strategic collaboration with SparingVision SAS to develop novel genomic medicines utilizing CRISPR/Cas9 technology for the treatment of ocular diseases. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About OncoCyte

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay. It also provides biomarker discovery testing, assay design and development, and clinical trial support services, as well as various biomarker tests for pharmaceutical companies. The company has a collaboration agreement with Life Technologies Corporation to develop and collaborate in the commercialization of Oncomine Comprehensive Assay Plus and Determa IO assay for use with Ion Torrent Genexus integrated sequencer and purification system. OncoCyte Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.