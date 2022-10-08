Interlay Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $929,050.13 (INTR)

Interlay (INTR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Interlay has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Interlay has a total market cap of $929,050.13 and $108,991.00 worth of Interlay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Interlay token can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Interlay Profile

Interlay’s launch date was March 10th, 2022. Interlay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,198,076 tokens. Interlay’s official Twitter account is @interlayhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Interlay’s official website is interlay.io. Interlay’s official message board is medium.com/interlay. The Reddit community for Interlay is https://reddit.com/r/interlay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Interlay

According to CryptoCompare, “Interlay (INTR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polkadot platform. Interlay has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Interlay is 0.03147316 USD and is down -7.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $125,202.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://interlay.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interlay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interlay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interlay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

