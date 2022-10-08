International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Lowered to $100.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IFF. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of IFF opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $88.01 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.24.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 29,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

