International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,583 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 732,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,815,000 after acquiring an additional 37,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in International Paper by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.36. International Paper has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $56.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IP. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

