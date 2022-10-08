Internet of Energy Network Trading 16.7% Lower This Week (IOEN)

Internet of Energy Network (IOEN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. Internet of Energy Network has a total market cap of $715,190.70 and $27,472.00 worth of Internet of Energy Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet of Energy Network token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Internet of Energy Network has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Internet of Energy Network

Internet of Energy Network’s launch date was October 13th, 2021. Internet of Energy Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,880,342 tokens. The official message board for Internet of Energy Network is medium.com/@ioen. Internet of Energy Network’s official website is ioen.tech. Internet of Energy Network’s official Twitter account is @ioen_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet of Energy Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet of Energy Network (IOEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Internet of Energy Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 20,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Internet of Energy Network is 0.00314159 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $13,564.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ioen.tech.”

