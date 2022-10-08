Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 11,250 DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

(Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.