IQeon Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (IQN)

IQeon (IQN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One IQeon token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $32,280.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IQeon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon was first traded on January 30th, 2018. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens. IQeon’s official message board is iqeon.io/news. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @iqeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io. The Reddit community for IQeon is https://reddit.com/r/iqeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IQeon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon (IQN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. IQeon has a current supply of 5,491,860.1987553. The last known price of IQeon is 0.29295516 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $29,920.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iqeon.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.