iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 115,413 shares.The stock last traded at $53.08 and had previously closed at $52.80.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.32.

Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,851,000 after buying an additional 185,312 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 85,785 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 70,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 38,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 76,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

