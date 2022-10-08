iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 77,558 shares.The stock last traded at $50.87 and had previously closed at $50.91.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

