iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s Largest Position

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,580 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 42.9% of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $256,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $364.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $399.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $358.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.