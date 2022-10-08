iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $364.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $358.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $399.51 and a 200 day moving average of $406.73.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

