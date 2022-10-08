iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,792,000 after buying an additional 2,140,804 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $364.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $358.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $399.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

