iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.4% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $364.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $399.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $358.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

