iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of IVV opened at $364.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $358.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.73.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

