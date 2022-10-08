iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 677,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,908,000 after purchasing an additional 140,580 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 107,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 31,748 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8,402.4% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 99,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,653,000 after purchasing an additional 98,140 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $364.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $358.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $399.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.73.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

