iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after buying an additional 1,416,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,671,000 after buying an additional 1,801,977 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,945,000 after buying an additional 394,911 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $364.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $399.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $358.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

