iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.57.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

