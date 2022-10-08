iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Gap Down to $83.42

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $83.42, but opened at $81.52. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF shares last traded at $81.41, with a volume of 1,366 shares changing hands.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDU. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

