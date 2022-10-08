ISLAMICOIN 24 Hour Volume Reaches $875,994.00 (ISLAMI)

ISLAMICOIN (ISLAMI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One ISLAMICOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ISLAMICOIN has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. ISLAMICOIN has a market cap of $2.56 million and $875,994.00 worth of ISLAMICOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ISLAMICOIN Token Profile

ISLAMICOIN launched on September 4th, 2021. ISLAMICOIN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,548,900,450 tokens. ISLAMICOIN’s official website is islamicoin.finance. The Reddit community for ISLAMICOIN is https://reddit.com/r/islamicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ISLAMICOIN’s official Twitter account is @islamicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ISLAMICOIN is medium.com/@islamicoin.

ISLAMICOIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ISLAMICOIN (ISLAMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. ISLAMICOIN has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ISLAMICOIN is 0.00056475 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $646,894.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamicoin.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ISLAMICOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ISLAMICOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ISLAMICOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

