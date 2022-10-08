ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on ITT to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Get ITT alerts:

Insider Activity at ITT

In other ITT news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

ITT Stock Down 3.1 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ITT by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in ITT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 3.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $69.47 on Monday. ITT has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.28.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.