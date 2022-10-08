ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITTGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on ITT to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th.

In other ITT news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ITT by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in ITT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 3.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $69.47 on Monday. ITT has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.28.

ITT (NYSE:ITTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

