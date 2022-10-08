ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ITV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

OTCMKTS:ITVPF opened at $0.67 on Monday. ITV has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

