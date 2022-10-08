IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded IVERIC bio from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23.

Insider Activity

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at $321,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.