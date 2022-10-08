iZUMi Bond USD Price Tops $1.00 (IUSD)

iZUMi Bond USD (IUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, iZUMi Bond USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. iZUMi Bond USD has a market cap of $29.86 million and $14,001.00 worth of iZUMi Bond USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iZUMi Bond USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About iZUMi Bond USD

iZUMi Bond USD was first traded on April 29th, 2022. iZUMi Bond USD’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens. iZUMi Bond USD’s official Twitter account is @izumi_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iZUMi Bond USD is izumi.finance.

iZUMi Bond USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iZUMi Bond USD (IUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. iZUMi Bond USD has a current supply of 30,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of iZUMi Bond USD is 0.99581417 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $798.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://izumi.finance.”

