J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Price Target Cut to GBX 184

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 231 ($2.79) to GBX 184 ($2.22) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J Sainsbury from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

J Sainsbury Stock Down 0.6 %

JSAIY stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

