Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Given New GBX 180 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Jacobs Engineering Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 282.67 ($3.42).

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

