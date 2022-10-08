Jacy (JACY) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.70 Million

Jacy (JACY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Jacy has traded 39.8% lower against the dollar. Jacy has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $11,064.00 worth of Jacy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jacy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jacy Profile

Jacy’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Jacy’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jacy is https://reddit.com/r/jacytoken/. Jacy’s official website is jacytoken.io. Jacy’s official Twitter account is @jacytoken.

Jacy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jacy (JACY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Jacy has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jacy is 0 USD and is down -4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,557.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jacytoken.io/.”

