Jade Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $26,531.00 (JADE)

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Jade Protocol has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Jade Protocol token can now be purchased for $15.56 or 0.00079787 BTC on exchanges. Jade Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.96 million and approximately $26,531.00 worth of Jade Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jade Protocol Profile

Jade Protocol launched on November 18th, 2021. Jade Protocol’s total supply is 1,802,456 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,090,166 tokens. The official message board for Jade Protocol is medium.com/@jadeprotocol. The official website for Jade Protocol is jadeprotocol.io. Jade Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jadeprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jade Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/JadeProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jade Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jade Protocol (JADE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Jade Protocol has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Jade Protocol is 15.59804144 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $15,897.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jadeprotocol.io/.”

