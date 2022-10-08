Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Jamf from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Jamf Trading Down 7.4 %

Jamf stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 0.59. Jamf has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $49.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81.

About Jamf

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $115.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Jamf will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

