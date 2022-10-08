Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 45,185 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at $50,467,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $135.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.85 and a 200 day moving average of $152.96. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.76, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $932.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.83.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
