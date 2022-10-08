Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 45,185 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at $50,467,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $135.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.85 and a 200 day moving average of $152.96. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.76, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $932.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $56,159,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,767,000 after buying an additional 264,146 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $37,539,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 396,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,914,000 after buying an additional 221,818 shares during the period. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $30,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

