Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,726 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,617.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,673,730.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,457 shares of company stock worth $10,184,438 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $135.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -159.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $932.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.