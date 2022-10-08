Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the airline will earn ($1.20) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.35). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Melius initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

AAL opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,106 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,750,111 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,690,000 after buying an additional 2,822,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $100,784,000 after buying an additional 5,493,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after buying an additional 1,382,569 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,887,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $89,200,000 after buying an additional 2,538,066 shares during the period. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

