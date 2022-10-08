Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the airline will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.15. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

