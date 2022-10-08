Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €46.80 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.80 ($47.76) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

HeidelbergCement Trading Down 2.0 %

ETR HEI opened at €40.74 ($41.57) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €46.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €49.47. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €38.73 ($39.52) and a one year high of €68.08 ($69.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

