Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give home24 (ETR:H24) a €7.50 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($7.65) price objective on home24 (ETR:H24 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of H24 opened at €7.52 ($7.67) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.48, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. home24 has a 52-week low of €2.50 ($2.55) and a 52-week high of €14.88 ($15.18).

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

