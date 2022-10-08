Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €230.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($224.49) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays set a €281.00 ($286.73) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($255.10) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($224.49) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($172.45) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

EPA:RI opened at €182.95 ($186.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €189.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €186.41. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($139.03).

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.