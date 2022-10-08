Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €140.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAE. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($79.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($127.55) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SAE opened at €41.07 ($41.91) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €39.14 ($39.94) and a 1 year high of €165.70 ($169.08). The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €78.31. The stock has a market cap of $743.17 million and a PE ratio of -10.29.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

