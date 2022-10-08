Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer to $46.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

JEF has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of JEF opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

