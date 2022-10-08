Jenny Metaverse DAO Token (UJENNY) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million

Jenny Metaverse DAO Token (UJENNY) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Jenny Metaverse DAO Token has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. Jenny Metaverse DAO Token has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $39,930.00 worth of Jenny Metaverse DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jenny Metaverse DAO Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jenny Metaverse DAO Token Profile

Jenny Metaverse DAO Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Jenny Metaverse DAO Token’s official website is jennynft.io. Jenny Metaverse DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @jennymetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jenny Metaverse DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Jenny Metaverse DAO Token (UJENNY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Jenny Metaverse DAO Token has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jenny Metaverse DAO Token is 0.16722613 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $41,897.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jennynft.io.”

