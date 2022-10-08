JERITEX (JRIT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.76 Million

JERITEX (JRIT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. JERITEX has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $16,373.00 worth of JERITEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JERITEX has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One JERITEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0881 or 0.00000452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JERITEX Profile

JERITEX (CRYPTO:JRIT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2021. JERITEX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,315,000 tokens. The Reddit community for JERITEX is https://reddit.com/r/jeritex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for JERITEX is jeritexexchange.medium.com. JERITEX’s official Twitter account is @jeritex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JERITEX is jeritexeu.com.

JERITEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JERITEX (JRIT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JERITEX has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JERITEX is 0.09001807 USD and is down -27.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $36,523.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jeritexeu.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JERITEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JERITEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JERITEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

