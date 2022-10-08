Jet Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $146.28 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0860 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $146.28 million and approximately $110,320.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,480.22 or 1.00002896 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002156 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00053231 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00063880 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00022151 BTC.

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.08598217 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $122,133.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

