JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.28.

JinkoSolar Stock Down 3.3 %

JKS opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -42.01 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.17.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,384,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,622,000 after acquiring an additional 153,290 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 58,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

