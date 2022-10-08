JK Coin (JK) Price Hits $0.34

JK Coin (JK) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One JK Coin token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001735 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, JK Coin has traded down 5% against the dollar. JK Coin has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $898,245.00 worth of JK Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JK Coin Profile

JK Coin launched on September 19th, 2021. JK Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,123,390 tokens. JK Coin’s official Twitter account is @jkcoin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JK Coin is www.jakaverse.com.

JK Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JK Coin (JK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JK Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JK Coin is 0.37712721 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $104,597.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jakaverse.com/.”

